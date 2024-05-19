50 Cent Trolls Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Following Release of Video Showing Alleged Assault on Cassie Ventura

Spread the love

LOS ANGELES — Rapper 50 Cent has taken to social media to mock Sean “Diddy” Combs after a video surfaced showing Combs allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, at a hotel in 2016.

The video, released by CNN, has prompted widespread criticism of Combs, 54, from various celebrities. Model Emily Ratajkowski, 32, called him a “monster” on social media, while singer Aubrey O’Day, 40, who has previously clashed with Combs, remarked on X: “The picture is getting a lot more clear for you all I can imagine.”

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, mocked Combs in a post on X, sharing the video clip and commenting: “(Eyeballs emoji) Now I’m sure Puffy didn’t do it, he is innocent this proves nothing! This is what his lawyers are gonna say. God help us all (praying hands emoji).” Jackson has long been a critic of Combs.

This latest jab follows Jackson’s reaction to Cassie’s 2023 lawsuit against Combs, which included allegations of physical abuse. At the time, Jackson posted: “Damn brother love, brother love, brother love, you out here looking (eyeballs emoji) CRAZY AS A MF. LMAO.”

He also mocked Combs’ swift settlement with Cassie, saying in a now-deleted post: “LOL (laughing face emoji.) He paid that money real quick, should have done that before the sharks (shark emoji) saw the blood in the water (blood drip emoji) and here they come in 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 every woman he put his hand on.”

CNN reported that the footage, dated March 5, 2016, shows Combs at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, during an incident described in Ventura’s complaint.

The location was verified by CNN based on publicly available photos of the hotel’s interior.

Cassie, who reached an undisclosed settlement with Combs following her 2023 allegations, declined to comment on the newly surfaced video. Her attorney, Douglas H. Wigdor, stated: “The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

In her 2023 lawsuit, Cassie alleged that Combs had paid the InterContinental $50,000 for the security footage from the incident.

Ben Brafman, an attorney for Combs, stated on the day Cassie’s suit was filed: “Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations.”

Since November, Combs has faced five other civil lawsuits accusing him of various forms of sexual misconduct and other illegal activities. He has denied all allegations, and the cases remain active.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...