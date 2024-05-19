UAE government-owned club ‘wins’ English Premier League title in the backdrop of a staggering 115 Financial Fair Play charges

Spread the love

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City secured a historic fourth consecutive Premier League title on Sunday, defeating West Ham 3-1 in the final game of the season.

City made history by becoming the first team to win English soccer’s top division four years in a row, fending off a challenge from second-place Arsenal, which beat Everton 2-1.

Phil Foden scored twice in the first half to set Pep Guardiola’s team on the path to victory. Despite a spectacular overhead kick goal from Mohammed Kudus for West Ham, Rodri sealed City’s triumph with a second-half strike. This victory marks City’s sixth Premier League title in seven seasons.

Entering the match at Etihad Stadium, City needed a win to guarantee the title, holding a two-point lead over Arsenal at the top of the standings.

Foden quickly alleviated any anxiety among the home fans by scoring within two minutes. After receiving a pass from Bernardo Silva, Foden evaded West Ham’s James Ward-Prowse and launched a left-footed shot from outside the box into the top corner, timing the goal at just under 80 seconds.

The English footballer of the year added a second goal in the 18th minute, converting Jeremy Doku’s cross from close range.

Kudus brought a glimmer of hope for West Ham with his acrobatic goal in the 42nd minute, but City responded swiftly. Rodri extended City’s lead shortly after halftime with a low shot from the edge of the box that West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola couldn’t keep out despite getting a hand to the ball.

City concluded the season with 91 points, two ahead of Arsenal.

Guardiola’s team has now solidified its dominance in English football, raising discussions about its place among the greatest teams in the sport’s history.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...