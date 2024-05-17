Drake Leads Nominations for Next Month’s BET Awards, Followed by Nicki Minaj

Spread the love

Drake has emerged as the top nominee for the upcoming BET Awards, with seven nominations announced on Thursday. His latest album, “For All the Dogs,” has earned him a nod for Album of the Year.

Additionally, his collaboration with J. Cole on the track “First Person Shooter,” which has fueled his recent rivalry with Kendrick Lamar, is up for an award.

Nicki Minaj closely follows with six nominations, including one for Album of the Year for her eagerly awaited release, “Pink Friday 2.” Her collaboration with Ice Spice on “Barbie World,” featured in the hit “Barbie” soundtrack, has also earned her two nominations.

Victoria Monét, another prominent nominee with five nods, is slated to perform at the awards show, scheduled for June 30 in Los Angeles.

Beyoncé has received four nominations, including Best Female R&B/Pop Artist. Her tracks “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages” from the “Cowboy Carter” project have also been recognized. Her collaboration with Kendrick Lamar on “America Has a Problem (Remix)” is in contention against songs by Minaj, Usher, Cardi B, and Drake.

Drake’s song “Rich Baby Daddy,” featuring SZA and Sexyy Red, is competing for Best Collaboration and two other awards.

The BET Awards honor achievements across music, film, acting, and sports. Beyoncé’s tour film, “Renaissance,” released last year, is nominated for Best Movie.

Other artists with multiple nominations include Usher, 21 Savage, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and Tyla, who won the inaugural Best African Music Performance at the Grammy Awards.

Alongside Monét, J. Cole, Sexyy Red, and SZA each have five nominations. Sexyy Red is also set to perform, alongside Muni Long, Latto, Glorilla, and Shaboozey.

This year’s film nominees include “American Fiction,” “Bob Marley: One Love,” “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “The Book of Clarence,” “The Color Purple,” “The Equalizer 3,” and “The Little Mermaid.”

In the sports categories, nominees include Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka, Steph Curry, LeBron James, and Patrick Mahomes. – AP

