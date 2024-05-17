Man told he is not British after 42 years in UK

Retired newsagent Mr Shardey first came to the UK in 1977 to study accountancy, on a student visa that also allowed him to work.

After a coup in his native Ghana his family could no longer send him money for the fees.

He took on a series of jobs, making Mother’s Pride bread and Kipling’s Cakes near Southampton, and Bendick’s Chocolate in Winchester, and said no-one ever queried his right to live or work in the UK.

He married a British woman and moved to Wallasey to run his own business, a newsagent called Nelson’s News.

When that marriage ended, he married another British woman and they had two sons Jacob and Aaron.

“I tried my utmost to educate them the best way I could, so that neither of them would depend on social or anything,” Mr Shardey said.

He told his sons to “learn hard, get a good job, and work for themselves”, and both went on to university and then careers as a research scientist and a public relations executive.