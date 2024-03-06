Zimbabwe invited to observe Russia’s Presidential Elections

Spread the love

ZIMBABWE will send an Election Observer Mission to Russia comprising of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), Parliamentarians and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

The delegation is set to leave for Russia ahead of the Presidential elections to be held between the 15th and 17th of this month.

In an interview with ZBC News on the sidelines of a meeting hosted by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, ZEC chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba said the invitation is an opportunity to exchange notes with the Russian Central Election Commission.

“The invitation speaks volumes to what we have achieved as an electoral body. It will give us an opportunity to learn new things on running elections. This is a big opportunity for us to understand better how elections are run on an international scale,” she said.

Russia’s top envoy to Zimbabwe, His Excellency Nikolai Krasilnikov said the invitation reflects the strong ties between Harare and Moscow.

“During Zimbabwe’s elections, we sent an observer mission and now we have also extended the same invitation. We are anticipating that everyone will benefit from this exchange. The ties between Moscow and Russia are continuing to grow and it’s for the better,” he said.

Russia is set to hold elections over a three-day period where four candidates including the incumbent, Vladimir Putin will be vying for presidency.

Source: ZBC

