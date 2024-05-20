Zimbabwean cops investigating assassination of Rwandan refugee in Harare

Spread the love

HARARE — A manhunt is underway for suspects involved in the fatal shooting of Rwandan national Samuel Habimana in Waterfalls, Harare, last Friday.

Habimana, who was reportedly shot in the neck at his Mainway Meadows residence, was targeted by a four-member gang under unclear circumstances.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the assailants forced their way into Habimana’s home, tracking him from Harare’s Central Business District.

“We are investigating the shooting incident in Waterfalls, Harare, to uncover the motive behind this crime. Comprehensive investigations are currently underway, and no stone will be left unturned,” said Nyathi.

Preliminary reports suggest that Habimana and his wife arrived home around 9 PM on Friday and asked their maid to retrieve groceries from the car. The maid returned, alarmed, having seen four men at the perimeter wall. The gang then allegedly broke into the house, demanded cash, keys to a grocery shop, and a CCTV video recorder before fleeing the scene. Habimana was shot during this encounter.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi also cautioned the public against spreading unverified information on social media. “We urge the public to come forward with any verified information rather than publishing unsubstantiated claims,” he emphasized.

This incident occurs amidst a backdrop of alleged political assassinations linked to Rwandan President Paul Kagame. Over the years, numerous Rwandan refugees and dissidents have been targeted in South Africa and other parts of Africa. Kagame’s regime has been accused of orchestrating attacks against political opponents abroad, raising concerns about the safety of Rwandan exiles.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has been implicated in several high-profile cases of political assassinations targeting Rwandan refugees and dissidents across Africa. These actions have allegedly extended to countries like South Africa, where multiple Rwandan nationals have met violent ends under suspicious circumstances.

This pattern of targeted killings has raised alarms within the international community about the lengths to which Kagame’s regime will go to silence its critics.

The ZRP has committed to a thorough investigation into Habimana’s murder. “We want to assure the public that we are taking all necessary steps to solve this case and ensure justice is served,” stated Nyathi.

As investigations continue, the police are calling on anyone with information about the suspects or the incident to come forward. The tragic death of Samuel Habimana has intensified scrutiny on the safety of Rwandan refugees and the potential reach of political violence beyond Rwanda’s borders.

