Zanu-PF rejects US$10m western poll donation, dares CCC to accept grant

HARARE – ZANU-PF, the embattled ruling party in Zimbabwe, has issued a warning to political rivals not to accept a US$10 million donation offered by Western countries through their agencies for the training of election agents ahead of the August poll.

ZANU-PF treasurer general Patrick Chinamasa stated that the donation was a strategy to support Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), in his campaign.

Chinamasa argued that accepting the funding would violate Zimbabwe’s Political Parties (Finance) Act, which prohibits political parties from soliciting or receiving funding from foreign sources. The act carries penalties, including disqualification, for those who violate it.

Chinamasa threatened opponents against accepting the funding and urged the police to be vigilant regarding any large transfers of money into the country during the election period. ZANU-PF stated that it would decline the donation, which it considered illegal and a violation of the country’s laws.

The CCC, which was formed from a faction of the MDC in 2022, does not receive government funding under the mentioned law. ZANU-PF called upon law enforcement agencies and financial institutions to monitor the flow of funds into Zimbabwe and take action against any perpetrators of violations.

