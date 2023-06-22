Fin. Minister Prof Mthuli Ncube remains mute as Zimdollar crashes

HARARE – Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube’s failure to provide updates on the state of Zimbabwe’s economy, despite calls from legislators, is seen as a display of arrogance commonly associated with ZANU-PF leaders when faced with national crises.

Ncube recently introduced measures to stabilize the exchange rate and the macro economy, but these measures resulted in the further devaluation of the local currency and triggered price increases.

The collapse of the Zimbabwe dollar has led to shortages of basic commodities and made them unaffordable for many.

Critics argue that Ncube’s call for government departments to accept payments in local currency may fuel corruption and hinder service delivery. Despite numerous requests from Members of Parliament, Ncube has remained silent on the state of the economy, reflecting the perceived lack of accountability among ZANU-PF leaders.

This pattern of failing to provide updates or address issues has been observed among other ZANU-PF officials, including President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The silence and lack of leadership from government officials in addressing critical issues have been criticized, particularly in relation to the gold smuggling scandal and the ailing economy. The devaluation of the Zimbabwe dollar has severely impacted workers, whose disposable incomes have been eroded by inflation.

The majority of transactions are now conducted in US dollars, and workers’ salaries in local currency have become practically worthless. The failure of Ncube to provide updates on the economy has raised concerns about his performance as the head of Treasury.

The situation has prompted calls from lawmakers for Ncube to address Parliament and provide an update on the economy, highlighting the struggles faced by workers.

However, Ncube has yet to make a statement on the state of the economy, leaving the country’s economic situation uncertain.

