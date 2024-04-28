Madzibaba Ishmael bailed, barred from conducting church gatherings

Spread the love

HARARE – Apostolic sect leader, Ishmael Chokurengerwa is finally out of custody after he was granted US$1,000 bail by the High Court.

This follows a successful appeal filed by the cult leader after his request was turned down by Norton magistrate, Christine Nyandoro who ruled he was highly likely to interfere with witnesses given his big influence within his church.

As part of his bail conditions, Chokurengerwa was barred from conducting any church gatherings.

“The court ruled that there was no longer any risk of interference with witnesses,” said the National Prosecuting Authority.

Chokurengerwa was also ordered to reside at his given address until the matter is finalised.

He was also ordered not to interfere with witnesses and to report to the police three times a week until the matter is finalised.

Chokurongerwa is jointly charged with seven other accomplices already out on bail.

They are facing two counts of contravening sections of the Burial and Cremation Act and the Children’s Act.

Investigations conducted by the police established that 246 out of 251 children below the age of 18 years found at his Nyabira farm had no birth certificates and were being used to perform various physical activities for the benefit of the sect’s leadership.

“The police established that all children of school going age did not attend formal education and were subjected to abuse as cheap labour, doing manual work in the name of being taught life skills,” said the NPA.

He was keeping hundreds of families at his shrine, blocked to the outside world and named Canaan in anticipation the world was coming to an end.

No member was allowed to seek medication or education.

The police also found 16 unregistered graves at Chokurongerwa’s shrine.

Nine were for adults while seven belonged to infants.

All burials, according to the police were conducted without prior registration with the Registrar-General’s office or obtaining burial orders in terms of the country’s burial laws.

Two bodies have since been exhumed.

Source: ZimLive

