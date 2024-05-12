Lovro Zvonarek Scores Debut Bundesliga Goal as Bayern Munich Secures Victory

Spread the love

Berlin,— Lovro Zvonarek made an electrifying Bundesliga debut on Sunday, scoring minutes into his first start to propel injury-plagued Bayern Munich to a 2-0 victory over Wolfsburg in Thomas Tuchel’s final home game in charge.

The 19-year-old Zvonarek wasted no time in making his mark, firing a precise shot off the far post in the fourth minute to give Bayern an early lead. Leon Goretzka doubled the advantage just nine minutes later, putting Bayern firmly in control of the match.

Despite Bayern’s dominance, Bryan Zaragoza’s apparent goal was disallowed via VAR due to an offside infringement, denying Bayern a third goal. The absence of key forwards Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sané, Serge Gnabry, and Kingsley Coman due to injury did little to hamper Bayern’s attacking prowess, though Wolfsburg’s defense managed to regroup as the match progressed.

As the intensity waned, Tuchel, who announced his departure from Bayern in February, took the opportunity to make substitutions, including replacing goalkeeper Manuel Neuer with approximately 15 minutes remaining. Neuer marked his 500th Bundesliga appearance before being substituted.

The match also saw the debut of Swedish defender Matteo Vinlöf, who came on alongside the departure of Zvonarek in the 90th minute, making way for 18-year-old Jonathan Asp-Jensen to make his debut.

In other Bundesliga action earlier on Sunday, Hoffenheim delivered a commanding performance, routing relegated Darmstadt 6-0 in an early fixture.

Meanwhile, league champion Bayer Leverkusen aims to extend its record unbeaten streak to 50 games across all competitions as it faces Bochum later on Sunday, seeking to maintain its formidable form nearly a year since its last defeat.

