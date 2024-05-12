Details of Neville Mutsvangwa arrest emerge

Spread the love

Harare, May 12, 2024 — Neville Mutsvangwa, the son of Women’s Affairs Minister Monica Mutsvangwa and Zanu PF spokesman Christopher Mutsvangwa, found himself at the center of a dramatic arrest as law enforcement agents apprehended him while attempting to evade capture.

Details of the operation emerged in court proceedings yesterday, shedding light on the intense efforts to apprehend Mutsvangwa.

Police reportedly had to overcome obstacles, including cutting an electric fence and scaling a precast wall, to apprehend a frightened Mutsvangwa, who was discovered hiding near a rubbish pile on Wednesday afternoon.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department’s Commercial Crimes Division conducted the arrest, which culminated in Mutsvangwa spending the weekend in police custody after the state opposed bail, citing flight risk concerns.

Mutsvangwa faces multiple charges, including contravening the Telecommunications Act following the recovery of a Starlink router at his residence. Additionally, he is charged, alongside Simbarashe Tichingana and Elias Majachani, with illegal dealings in foreign currency and money laundering. The trio was remanded in custody to May 13 by Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

State prosecutor Thomas Chanakira argued against granting bail to Mutsvangwa, emphasizing the difficulties encountered during his arrest. According to Chanakira, Mutsvangwa initially resisted police entry into his residence, facilitated by unidentified women claiming to be his wife.

Tichingana’s arrival at the scene reportedly led to his arrest, as evidence from his phone implicated him in transactions with Mutsvangwa’s shadow company.

The arrest operation involved a thorough search of Mutsvangwa’s premises, ultimately leading to his discovery hidden between a security wall and waste materials. Upon apprehension, police recovered several electronic devices and business cards allegedly linked to the commission of the crimes.

Simultaneously, another team of detectives raided Mumba Money offices, where Majachani was arrested, and incriminating evidence, including computers displaying illegal transactions and cash, was seized.

As the legal proceedings unfold, Neville Mutsvangwa’s arrest underscores the government’s crackdown on illicit financial activities and the challenges posed by individuals allegedly involved in such operations.

