Real Madrid Celebrates Spanish League Triumph in Festive Parade

Madrid,— Real Madrid, the Spanish football powerhouse, celebrated its 36th league title triumph in style on Sunday, marking the occasion with a vibrant parade through the streets of the capital city, according to the Associated Press.

The jubilant festivities included meetings with government officials and a traditional gathering at Cibeles square, where the team’s captain hoisted the league trophy amid cheers from thousands of adoring fans.

The celebratory mood was palpable as Madrid’s victorious squad, fresh from clinching the league title with four rounds to spare, embarked on a parade through Madrid’s streets. The team’s triumph, secured last weekend, was delayed due to ongoing Champions League commitments, culminating in a thrilling comeback victory against Bayern Munich in the semifinals.

Addressing the enthusiastic crowd gathered in the city, Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos expressed confidence in the team’s upcoming Champions League final clash against Borussia Dortmund in London on June 1.

As the parade wound its way through Madrid, team captain Nacho Fernández adorned the statue of the goddess Cybele with the Madrid flag and scarf, symbolizing the club’s deep-rooted connection to the city. Amidst cheers and applause, Nacho proudly lifted the league trophy, a poignant moment of celebration for players and fans alike.

The official trophy presentation took place at the club’s training center, where coach Carlo Ancelotti, adorned in a Real Madrid scarf, posed for photos with players amidst the revelry, complete with a cigar and sunglasses.

Although Real Madrid typically celebrates its titles at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Sunday’s festivities were relocated due to a scheduled concert at the venue. Nevertheless, the absence of the Bernabeu did little to dampen the spirits of fans, who lined the streets to cheer on their beloved team.

The celebrations continued on Saturday as Madrid secured a convincing 4-0 victory against Granada, with Granada players honoring the champions with a guard of honor tradition. Club president Florentino Pérez and several players addressed the crowd, acknowledging the team’s resilience in overcoming early-season challenges, including significant injuries to key players.

Nacho Fernández led a heartfelt round of applause for injured teammates Thibaut Courtois, Éder Militão, and David Alaba, underscoring the collective spirit and determination that propelled Real Madrid to league glory once again.

