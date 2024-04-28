Chinyika Clinic sister-in-charge hubby drinks poison

Spread the love

GUTU – The husband of Chinyika Clinic in Ward 10 Gutu sister-in-charge Marecha died at around 1am on Friday after drinking poison.

Kudzanai Lunga who was a teacher at Machingambi Primary committed suicide allegedly after misunderstandings with his wife.

Masvingo deputy Police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Masauso Patinyu confirmed the case to The Mirror.

He urged members of the public to resolve matters amicably by securing services from pastors, professional counsellors, Police and traditional leaders.

Lunga drank poison at 11pm on Thursday and died the following day at 1 am. The couple had tried to resolve the matter during the day with no change.

Lunga proceeded to his wife’s workplace and went into a male ward where he was seen by a security guard.

The guard found Lunga alone and the now deceased told him to call his wife and tell her that he had drank poison.

They tried to assist him at the clinic but he died two hours later.

Source: Masvingo Mirror

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...