Mwonzora bottles it; fails to field candidates in all constituencies

HARARE – The beleaguered opposition party Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T), led by Douglas Mwonzora, has failed to field candidates in all constituencies for the upcoming harmonized elections in Zimbabwe.

The party has cited financial constraints as the reason for not being able to pay the nomination fees for its candidates. Witness Dube, the party’s information and publicity secretary, stated that the details of the situation could be obtained from Mwonzora, as he is best positioned to answer questions from the media.

Tapiwa Mashakada, the party’s secretary general, issued a statement to all MDC-T provinces informing them that due to circumstances beyond their control, candidates should leave their nomination forms at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) offices and disperse. Further communication will be provided regarding the legal status of their nomination papers in light of the non-payment. Mashakada expressed regret for any inconvenience caused by the situation.

While Mwonzora had previously indicated that the party was ready for the upcoming elections, he has not responded to calls on his mobile phone. On the other hand, President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Nelson Chamisa, the leaders of the two rival parties, successfully filed their nomination papers at the High Court on the same day. The harmonized elections in Zimbabwe are scheduled for August 23.

