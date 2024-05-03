Jealous Zim man jailed 27 years for murdering lover in UK

Spread the love

A JEALOUS man, who could not handle the breakdown of his relationship with his lover, and killed her in front of her two children, has been jailed for a minimum of 27 years.

Obert Moyo stabbed Perseverance Ncube (35) in the chest in Dukesgate Grove in Little Hulton, Salford, England, in the early hours of November 10 last year.

Police said Moyo broke into her home following a “campaign of stalking” and her children, aged 10 and 12, tried to fight him off.

The 46-year-old admitted to murder and was handed what appears to be a life sentence at Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court.

Moyo, of Pennington Road, Bolton, had denied the killing but changed his plea to guilty on the first day of his trial.

The court heard the pair had been in a relationship, but Moyo stalked Ms Ncube, known as Percy, for months after she ended it.

Moyo first broke into the home and attacked her in her bedroom but her two children dragged him off her.

He then chased her down the street and stabbed her in the chest.

Prosecutor Eloise Marshall KC told the court her children could be heard in the background of the 999 call, with one of them praying for their mother’s life.

Moyo fled the scene before he was arrested in Bolton later the same day, said Miss Marshall.

In a victim personal statement, Ms Ncube’s son said: “Me and my sister have been robbed of our mother and our whole life.

“Every day with a burning pain, I miss her, I miss being able to hug her. I miss being able to talk to her.

“Mum I miss you and I will always love you.”

Her daughter told Moyo that he had “ruined her whole life”, adding: “You have stolen my mum from me.

“I really thought that you were a father to me but you are not… I hate you.”

Sentencing Moyo to a life jail term, Judge Patrick Field KC told him his crime had been “premeditated, brutal and wicked”. — BBC/

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...