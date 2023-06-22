UK Envoy Melanie Robinson leaves as UK appoints new ambassador

LONDON – Peter Vowles has been appointed as His Majesty’s Ambassador to the Republic of Zimbabwe, succeeding Ms Melanie Robinson CMG.

He is scheduled to begin his new role in September 2023.

Here is additional information about Peter Vowles:

Full name: Peter Vowles Marital status: Married to Hannah Vowles Place of Birth: Oxford, UK (currently residing in Moray, Scotland)

Career History:

2022 to Present: FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office), Transformation Director

2021 to 2022: Head of Mission, British Embassy in Myanmar

2018 to 2021: FCDO (formerly Department for International Development), Director for Asia, Caribbean, and Overseas Territories

2016 to 2018: DFID (Department for International Development) Country Director, British High Commission in Nairobi

2013 to 2016: Head of Programme Delivery, DFID

2010 to 2013: Deputy DFID Country Director, British Embassy in Kinshasa

2007 to 2010: Head of Global Partnerships, British High Commission in New Delhi

2006 to 2007: Governance and Security Team Leader, British Embassy in Kabul

2005 to 2006: Health and Development Consultant, Mott MacDonald

2003 to 2005: Population & Health Programme Director, British High Commission in Dhaka

2002 to 2003: World Bank Health Adviser, Bangladesh

2000 to 2002: Management Training Scheme, National Health Service

1999 to 2000: Head of Projects, Raleigh International

1996 to 1999: Policy and Programme Manager, Students Partnership Worldwide (Zimbabwe)

1992 to 1993: Teacher, Ministry of Education Sports and Culture (Zimbabwe)

This information provides an overview of Peter Vowles’ career and experiences leading up to his appointment as the Ambassador to Zimbabwe.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...