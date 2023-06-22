Ziyambi Ziyambi attributes failure to raise US$20k nomination fees as evidence of bad leadership

HARARE – Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, who also serves as President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s chief election officer, has defended the high nomination fees for presidential candidates in Zimbabwe’s upcoming elections.

Ziyambi stated that aspiring candidates who complain about the US$20,000 nomination fees are unfit to lead the country and will likely engage in corruption once in office.

During a media address after filing Mnangagwa’s nomination papers, Ziyambi emphasized that the presidency requires a financially stable individual, and those who struggle to raise the required amount demonstrate a lack of seriousness.

He argued that if someone complains about paying US$20,000, they may resort to stealing once in power. Ziyambi claimed that the fee is not excessive and candidates who can afford to pay it are more likely to run the country without engaging in corruption.

However, the high nomination fees have caused outcry and difficulties for some political parties. Parties like ZAPU and EFF Zimbabwe failed to raise the necessary funds and subsequently withdrew from the race.

Other party leaders, such as Lovemore Madhuku of NCA and Linda Masarira of LEAD, have faced challenges in sourcing the funds, with Masarira encountering difficulties in making a bank transfer even after raising the required amount. MDC leader Douglas Mwonzora acknowledged that some of his party’s MPs were struggling to pay the fees, describing the amount as challenging to come by in the Zimbabwean context.

