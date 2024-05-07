Zimbabweans and Ghanians top South Africa’s tourists stats

Spread the love

South Africa experienced a surge in tourist arrivals from the rest of the African continent, with 1.8 million visitors recorded between January and March 2024, comprising a remarkable 74.5% of all arrivals, according to the latest monthly statistical release from Statistics South Africa (StatsSA).

The report, focusing on foreign tourists who entered the country in March 2024, sheds light on the influx of travellers from various regions and countries. It outlines details such as mode of travel, purpose of visit, and demographic distribution.

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke highlighted key findings, revealing that a total of 2,710,991 travellers passed through South African ports in March 2024. Of these, 776,848 were South African residents, while 1,934,143 were foreign travellers.

Further analysis showed that 366,237 South African residents arrived in the country during the period, along with 995,770 foreign arrivals. Among the foreign arrivals, 969,285 were visitors, with 77.5% classified as overnight tourists and the remainder as same-day visitors.

Overseas tourists constituted a significant portion of visitors, accounting for 28.8% of all tourists. Countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and the United States contributed significantly to this segment.

Tourists from Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries made up 69.3% of all arrivals, with Zimbabwe, Mozambique, and Lesotho being the top contributors within the region.

Reacting to the report, Zara Nicholson, national spokesperson for the Department of Tourism, expressed optimism about South Africa’s tourism sector’s positive trajectory. Nicholson highlighted the significant growth in arrivals from the African continent, particularly from countries like Zimbabwe and Ghana.

Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille lauded the continued growth in arrivals from Ghana, attributing it to the visa-waiver scheme implemented between South Africa and Ghana in 2023.

The report also showcased notable increases in arrivals from other regions, including Asia, the Middle East, the Americas, and Europe. Strong momentum was observed across various markets, indicating growing interest in South Africa as a tourist destination.

