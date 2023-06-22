Messy as CCC seen losing over 20 seats in Bulawayo as Chamisa’s shady experiment implodes

BULAWAYO – The opposition party Citizens Coalition For Change (CCC) faced significant problems with its candidate selection process, which likely resulted in the party losing over 20 seats in Bulawayo.

The late publication of the candidate list, poor communication with successful candidates, mishandling of paperwork, allegations of candidate impositions, and lack of transparency all contributed to the chaotic end of CCC’s selection process.

By 3 PM, none of CCC’s parliamentary candidates had filed their nomination papers at Tredgold Building, in contrast to ZANU-PF’s flawless system. CCC legislator Charlton Hwende in Harare admitted that the delay was intentional to avoid the chaos they themselves had created.

Top CCC official Felix Mafa arrived late and was unsuccessful in his attempt to submit his papers. Aspiring candidates Eric Gono from Bulawayo Central and Pashor Sibanda, who is competing against Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube, also experienced problems with their paperwork, and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s Provincial Elections Officer ordered them to fix and resubmit their papers.

Some aspiring MPs were still getting their papers signed by party officials as late as 7 PM.

Reports indicated that Theresa Mutara, an aspiring Hwange councillor with CCC, arrived late at 4:03 PM, three minutes after the scheduled close of business, and accused CCC of sabotaging her.

Mzingaye Ncube, a resident of Lobengula West, expressed frustration on camera, stating that their preferred candidate, Tendai Nyathi, had been told to step down despite having received more support from residents. Ncube announced that they would support Nyathi as an independent candidate.

There were reports of double candidates being recorded in Masvingo and Marondera, while some aspiring MPs in Harare reportedly were unaware that their nominations had been successful. One MP was found sleeping at home, oblivious to the fact that his name was being called out at Harare Magistrates Court.

These challenges in the CCC’s candidate selection process highlight the internal difficulties and lack of organization within the party, potentially undermining its electoral prospects.

Please note that the information provided is based on the report and may require further verification from reliable sources.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...