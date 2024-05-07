Security Guard Injured in Shooting Incident at Drake’s Toronto Mansion

Spread the love

Toronto, Canada – A shooting incident occurred at Canadian rapper Drake’s mansion in Toronto in the early hours of Tuesday, resulting in a security guard sustaining gunshot wounds, according to police reports.

However, authorities have not confirmed whether Drake was present during the incident.

According to Reuters, the Toronto Police responded to a call regarding a shooting at Drake’s residence around 2 a.m. local time (0600 GMT).

Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered a man with a gunshot wound, revealed Inspector Paul Krawczyk during a briefing with reporters.

While the police could not verify Drake’s presence at home during the incident, Krawczyk assured that they were in communication with Drake’s team, who are actively cooperating with the investigation.

The suspected shooter was observed fleeing the scene in a vehicle, Krawczyk disclosed. The police have initiated an investigation into the incident and have yet to determine a motive behind the shooting.

The injured individual, identified as a security guard stationed outside the mansion gates, remains hospitalized in serious condition, as confirmed by Krawczyk.

As the investigation continues, further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the shooting are expected to unfold.

