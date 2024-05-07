Tragedy Strikes Gokwe as Amnesty-Released Brothers Allegedly Murder Uncle

Spread the love

KWEKWE – In a harrowing turn of events, two brothers recently granted amnesty from prison stands accused of murdering their own uncle in Gokwe.

The shocking incident reportedly stemmed from a prior grievance, escalating into a fatal confrontation.

According to Acting Midlands Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Fungai Ngawagare, the tragedy unfolded last Tuesday at approximately 7 am on Farm 21, Chemagora in Gokwe South.

Evans Mpamhanga (25) and Elvis Mpamhanga (21), freshly freed from incarceration, are now fighting for their lives in Gokwe South District Hospital following a vicious assault by a furious mob.

The victim, Kennedy Mpamhanga (62), met a brutal demise allegedly at the hands of his nephews. Sources indicate that the confrontation occurred in plain sight of the brothers’ parents, adding a grim layer to the family tragedy.

Reportedly, the brothers confronted Forever Sikochi (47) regarding an unfulfilled task at their parents’ homestead. Their dissatisfaction escalated into a violent altercation as they coerced Sikochi to accompany them towards the Kwekwe-Gokwe road.

Along the way, they encountered Kennedy, who unwittingly became embroiled in the escalating conflict.

Kennedy, a retired Prison officer, was forcefully taken back to Sikochi’s homestead, where the situation turned fatal. Threats of violence escalated, leading Sikochi to flee for safety. Tragically, Kennedy fell victim to a barrage of blows from a log and stones, resulting in his untimely demise.

He was laid to rest at Kadoma Westview Cemetery on Saturday.

Following the deadly altercation, the brothers sought refuge at another relative’s residence, only to face further violence. A group of approximately ten men, incensed by the brothers’ alleged actions, launched a brutal assault using various weapons, leaving them unconscious.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting the complexities of familial disputes and the potential consequences of violence.

As investigations continue, the community grapples with the aftermath of this tragic event, mourning the loss of a respected member and grappling with the repercussions of a family torn apart by violence.

