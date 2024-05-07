Job Sikhala to speak at UN Summit

Spread the love

GENEVA – Job Sikhala, a prominent opposition figure and former Member of Parliament from Chitungwiza, has been extended an invitation to speak at the upcoming 16th Geneva Summit on Human Rights and Democracy.

The event, scheduled for May 14, 2024, is poised to host a gathering of UN Human Rights Council diplomats to deliberate and take action on global human rights issues.

Renowned for his outspoken advocacy and enduring activism, Sikhala’s participation in the summit marks a significant moment in the ongoing dialogue surrounding human rights.

Despite enduring numerous arrests and a prolonged period of incarceration without trial, Sikhala’s commitment to championing human rights causes has remained steadfast.

The Geneva Summit serves as a pivotal platform for international leaders and activists to address pressing human rights concerns from across the globe. With a focus on facilitating dialogue, deliberation, and the formulation of resolutions, the summit plays a crucial role in advancing the cause of human rights on a global scale.

Sikhala’s slated address will hone in on the human rights landscape in Zimbabwe, offering insight, analysis, and recommendations for addressing challenges and fostering positive change. His participation underscores the importance of elevating voices from regions grappling with human rights violations, shedding light on issues that demand international attention and action.

As anticipation builds for the 16th Geneva Summit on Human Rights and Democracy, Sikhala’s inclusion among the roster of esteemed speakers underscores the event’s significance as a forum for advocacy, collaboration, and meaningful progress in the pursuit of human rights worldwide.

