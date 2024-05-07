Tragedy Strikes Bikita After Family Dispute

Spread the love

MASVINGO – A heart-wrenching incident has shaken the community of Bikita, as a mother reportedly compelled her three young children to ingest poison before tragically ending her own life following a dispute with her husband.

The distressing episode unfolded yesterday in the village of Duma, Nyika, Bikita, where Persistence Mazhe (31) took her own life at their rural home in Zinhata area, Farm 269, Gutu.

According to Joas Taramusha, Mazhe’s husband, the tragic events began to unfold when his wife contacted him, indicating her intent to commit suicide at their rural residence. Taramusha recounted the devastating phone call, revealing that Mazhe had purchased a lethal pesticide and coerced their three minor children into consuming it before consuming it herself.

Taramusha expressed profound grief as he shared the devastating outcome of the incident, disclosing that their nine-year-old son tragically succumbed upon admission to Silveira Mission Hospital, while his two siblings, aged seven and three, are currently fighting for their lives at the medical facility.

Masvingo Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa was unavailable for comment at the time of reporting, leaving the investigation into the tragedy ongoing.

Detailing the events leading up to the tragedy, Taramusha recounted a domestic dispute with his wife prior to the fateful day. He described the anguish of receiving distressing calls from Mazhe, outlining her intentions before the unfathomable act unfolded.

The grieving father’s harrowing account underscores the profound loss and trauma inflicted upon the family by the incomprehensible actions of Mazhe.

As the community reels from the shock of the tragedy, authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, grappling with the devastating consequences of domestic strife and mental health challenges.

