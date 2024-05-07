Drake Denies Allegations of Underage Relationships and Secret Love Child Amidst Feud with Kendrick Lamar

Spread the love

TORONTO — The ongoing feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has taken a controversial turn as allegations of underage relationships and a secret love child surface in diss tracks exchanged by the two hip-hop stars.

Drake vehemently denied the accusations leveled against him by Lamar in his latest diss track, “The Heart Part 6,” expressing disgust at the claims and suggesting that he intentionally misled Lamar with false information.

Lamar’s allegations were initially unveiled in his song “Not Like Us,” where he insinuated that Drake has a preference for underage partners. In a biting verse, Lamar raps, “Say, Drake, I hear you like ’em young…Tryna strike a chord and it’s probably A minor.”

The diss track marks the third in a series of attacks launched by Lamar over the weekend, with previous references made in “Meet The Grahams,” where Lamar addressed Drake’s mother, Sandra, hinting at the need to protect against predators like Drake.

Among Lamar’s claims was the assertion that Drake fathered a secret daughter, a charge Drake dismissed in his response, suggesting it was a deliberate fabrication. Drake’s lyrics in “The Heart Part 6” indicate a strategic move to bait Lamar, asserting, “We plotted for a week and then we fed you the information/A daughter that’s 11 years old, I bet he takes it.”

Drake vehemently refuted the allegations of engaging in relationships with underage individuals, asserting his integrity and reputation. “I never been with no-one underage … Just for clarity, I feel disgusted, I’m too respected,” he declared in his rebuttal.

Furthermore, Drake emphasized the absence of any legal repercussions, stating, “If the allegations were true, I promise I’d have been arrested.”

As the rift between the two artists deepens, their exchange of diss tracks continues to captivate fans and ignite debate within the hip-hop community, underscoring the complexities of rivalry and reputation in the music industry.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...