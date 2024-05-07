Ancelotti Urges Real Madrid to Raise Intensity Ahead of Crucial Champions League Clash with Bayern Munich

Spread the love

MADRID,— Real Madrid’s manager Carlo Ancelotti has issued a rallying cry to his team, urging them to elevate their pace and intensity as they prepare to face Bayern Munich in the decisive second leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday, according to Reuters report.

Despite securing the LaLiga title over the weekend with four matches to spare, Ancelotti remains critical of his team’s performance in the 2-2 draw during the first leg in Germany. He emphasized the need for a more spirited display if Real Madrid intends to secure a spot in the final at Wembley Stadium on June 1.

“We need a match with intensity, with pace… Defensively, we could have done a lot more,” Ancelotti asserted during a press conference on Tuesday, underlining the importance of raising their game against a formidable opponent like Bayern Munich.

While Bayern’s domestic campaign ended in disappointment with Bayer Leverkusen ending their 11-year Bundesliga reign, Ancelotti stressed that the six-time European Cup winners possess the motivation to seize their only remaining chance at silverware this season.

Acknowledging Bayern’s formidable reputation, Ancelotti urged his players to respect their opponents while remaining focused on the task at hand. “We are very excited because it could be another magical night for us, but there is no optimism. We are aware of the difficulties that we are going to face,” he cautioned.

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal echoed Ancelotti’s sentiments, noting the optimism among fans and the team’s shared ambition of clinching a record-extending 15th Champions League title. While Ancelotti’s apprehension was playfully acknowledged, Carvajal emphasized the coach’s role in maintaining the team’s focus and unity towards achieving their objectives.

“With Ancelotti’s guidance, we have all contributed to our success this season. We are two games away from winning the Champions League, and that’s what counts to achieve the objectives,” Carvajal affirmed, reflecting the team’s determination to continue their winning momentum on the European stage.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...