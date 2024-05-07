ZANU PF Considers Assisting ANC in Election Campaign

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s ruling party, ZANU PF, has reportedly received an invitation from South Africa’s African National Congress (ANC) to participate in its campaign efforts leading up to the country’s May 29 general elections.

In an interview with The Herald, ZANU PF Secretary General, Obert Mpofu, disclosed that his party is considering the request and may send teams to assist the ANC in its electoral campaign.

Mpofu emphasized that while ZANU PF views the situation in South Africa as an internal matter, they are closely monitoring developments and are prepared to provide support if required.

“We have been in touch with the South African ruling party. What is happening there is an internal issue which we are closely monitoring.

I cannot rule out the fact that we can go and assist if they need assistance from us. There are pressing issues that need to be addressed by South Africans on the political developments taking place there,” Mpofu stated.

Meanwhile, ZANU PF is reportedly already involved in assisting Mozambique’s ruling party, FRELIMO, by facilitating the registration of thousands of Zimbabweans to vote in Mozambique’s presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for October 9, 2024.

According to a recent report by The Mirror, individuals registered to vote in Mozambique were misled into believing that they were obtaining Mozambican identification cards for easier travel between countries for business purposes, particularly in the trade of second-hand clothing.

These plastic cards, issued in Portuguese, were in fact voter registration cards, unbeknownst to many of the individuals receiving them. The situation has raised concerns about the transparency and integrity of the electoral process in Mozambique.

ZANU PF’s potential involvement in the South African elections, coupled with its reported activities in Mozambique, underscores the party’s expanding influence in regional politics and raises questions about the motivations behind its cross-border engagements.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...