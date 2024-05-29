Shurugwi Chiefs Receive 15 Tonnes of Maize Each for Drought Relief Program

Spread the love

SHURUGWI – In a bid to mitigate the effects of the ongoing El Niño-induced drought, Shurugwi chiefs have each received 15 tonnes of maize as part of the drought relief program.

This initiative was confirmed by District Development Coordinator (DDC) Romeo Shangwa during a meeting with local chiefs held last Friday in his office’s boardroom.

The maize distribution is part of the Zunde ra Mambo program and has been allocated to the three Shurugwi chiefs: Chief Nhema, Chief Banga, and Chief Ndanga. This program aims to support the most vulnerable members of the community, including the less privileged, elderly, persons with disabilities, child-headed families, and the chronically ill.

“President Mnangagwa declared the current El Niño-induced drought a national disaster,” Shangwa explained.

“In response, the President approved a Blitz Food Distribution Program to ensure no one goes hungry as we await the Zimbabwe Livelihoods Assessment results. The Blitz will target the most vulnerable groups, including the elderly, persons with disabilities, orphans, child-headed families, and the chronically ill. As the national owner of Zunde ra Mambo, the President directed the decentralization of grains to the Chiefs.”

Chief Nhema, born Munetsi Ngere, welcomed the program and suggested that some of the maize be distributed to headmen for easier collection by those in need.

This relief initiative underscores the government’s commitment to addressing the immediate food security needs of the most vulnerable populations in the wake of the severe drought conditions affecting the country.

