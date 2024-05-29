Ex-Employees Accused of Stealing Goods Worth US$500,000 from Mugabe’s Residence

Spread the love

HARARE – Four men who were formerly employed by former first lady Grace Mugabe have appeared in court facing allegations of stealing household property and cutlery valued at an estimated US$500,000 from the Blue Roof home of ex-President Robert Mugabe in Borrowdale, Harare.

The accused individuals, according to ZimLive, identified as Allen Chinamonya (42), Danmore Chinamonya (35), Samson Karonga, and Brighton Bunganirwa (46), appeared before Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa. They are set to apply for bail on Tuesday.

According to state prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti, Allen and Danmore were both employed as groundsmen before later becoming drivers, with their employment spanning from 2004 to 2022.

Karonga was employed as an electrician at the Blue Roof, while Bunganirwa served as a gardener.

The court heard that in 2018, Grace Mugabe brought 11 containers filled with various household properties from State House following the ouster of former President Robert Mugabe in 2017. These containers were secured with padlocks by Grace.

Despite the security measures, the prosecution alleged that from 2018 to May 2024, the four accused individuals conspired to break the padlocks securing the containers and stole various household items, including television sets, clothes, cutlery, and bath towels.

The theft came to light on May 22, 2024, when Grace Mugabe visited the containers to select pieces of artifacts belonging to her late husband for donation to the African Liberation Museum. The case was subsequently reported to Borrowdale police on May 25.

During searches conducted at the residences of Allen Chinamonya and Danmore Chinamonya, police recovered several items, including clothing and bed covers, which were positively identified by Grace Mugabe as part of the stolen goods.

The value of the stolen property was estimated at US$500,000, while the total value of the recovered goods amounted to only US$2,000. The four accused individuals remain in custody pending their bail application hearing.

