Mnangagwa returns to Vic Falls after “John Doe bomb threats”

Spread the love

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to officially open the 56th Session of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) Conference of Finance Ministers at Elephant Hills in Victoria Falls on Monday, 04 March.

The Conference, which started on the 28th of February and ends on the 5th of March 2024, is running under the theme “Financing the Transition to Inclusive Green Economies in Africa: Imperatives, Opportunities, and Policy Options”.

The first three days of the conference were dedicated to deliberations and planning by the Committee of Experts who were expected to present a report to the Council of Ministers.

On Friday, 01 March, Mnangagwa failed to attend the closing ceremony of the Southern Africa International Renewable Energy Conference and Expo’s 5th edition in Victoria Falls after his private jet aborted landing at Victoria Falls International Airport and returned to Harare after authorities were warned of a “credible bomb or firearm threat.”

The warning was emailed to Fastjet by one John Doe at 8.10 AM on Friday, about two hours before Mnangagwa was due to land.

A report claims Mnangagwa was halfway into his flight from Harare when the presidential jet, a Dassault Falcon X7 bought for US$52 million, was ordered to turn around and return to Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga later officiated at the conference on Mnangagwa’s behalf.

More: Pindula News

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...