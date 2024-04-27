Zimbabwean national airlines starts accepting new local currency

Spread the love

National carrier, Air Zimbabwe is now accepting payment in Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG), boosting confidence in the new currency.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter) yesterday, Air Zimbabwe said the ZiG payments reflected a commitment to adapting to the evolving financial landscape by offering stakeholders convenient payment methods.

“As we integrate Zimbabwe Gold currency into our payment systems, we are finalising the process of its acceptance on our online platforms,” it said.

Air Zimbabwe said efforts were being made to provide a seamless and secure online transaction system with the introduction of the ZiG currency, backed by gold and other precious minerals, and a basket of foreign currencies.

Another local airline fastjet is already accepting ZiG, which has boosted public confidence in the new currency introduced on 5 April this year.

Fastjet airline has routes from Zimbabwe to Johannesburg in South Africa and local routes from Harare to Bulawayo and Victoria Falls.

The new currency will have denominations of 1 ZiG, 2 ZiG and 5 ZiG in coins, while notes will be 10 ZiG, 20 ZiG, 50 ZiG, 100 ZiG and 200 ZiG, which will be released into circulation on 30 April this year. —New Ziana.

