Expelled Founder’s Alleged Letters to Remove Zuma from MK Party Leadership Surface

The Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has found itself embroiled in controversy after purported letters from its expelled founder, Jabulani Khumalo, emerged, seeking the removal of former president Jacob Zuma as party president. However, the party claims it has not received any formal communication from Khumalo regarding this matter.

The letters in question, allegedly penned by Khumalo, were said to be addressed to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), urging the removal of Jacob Zuma as the face and president of the MK party. Khumalo reportedly asserted that Zuma occupied these positions “fraudulently” and placed him on precautionary suspension in another letter.

Despite the circulation of these letters on social media, MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela stated that they had not received any formal correspondence from Khumalo regarding these claims.

Khumalo’s alleged letters come on the heels of his expulsion from the party last month, along with four other members. The party cited the need to “cleanse and purify” itself from elements that could compromise its integrity.

Khumalo, who registered the MK party with the IEC in September 2023, purportedly accused Zuma of misconduct regarding the party’s activities and urged the Electoral Commission to remove Zuma’s name as the “face” of the MK party.

Meanwhile, the MK Party Youth League released a statement cautioning against Khumalo’s actions, with spokesperson Nkateko Mkhabela rejecting Khumalo’s leadership and warning against undermining President Jacob Zuma.

Efforts to reach Khumalo and the IEC for comment on the alleged letters are underway, and further updates will follow as the story develops.

