Judgment that evicted Mutumbuka overturned

HARARE – High Court Judge, Justice Gladys Mhuri has overturned a judgment by former Judge Webster Chinamhora that saw former Zimbabwe Minister of Education, Dr Dzingai Mutumbuka being evicted from his US$600 000 Chisipite house in Harare.

The judgment was given at the High Court in Harare yesterday.

The rescission of Chinamhora’s judgment means that Harrison Marange and his wife Demetria Zirenga who evicted Mutumbuka from the house using an allegedly forged title deed are not lawful owners and now face the music of eviction themselves.

Marange’s lawyers failed to oppose the application for rescission and were not at the High Court yesterday. Mutumbuka is being represented by Tomukudza K. Mudzimbasekwa of Sawyer and Mkushi Legal Practitioners.

Because Marange cannot be evicted from Number 90 Harare Drive Chisipite without a court order, The Mirror understands that Dr Mutumbuka’s lawyers may now apply for a counter court application for a declaration that his deed is the only valid and legitimate to the exclusion of any other and then evict him and his wife. – Masvingo Mirror

