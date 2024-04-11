50 000 pupils drop out of school

Spread the love

KWEKWE – Some 50 000 pupils dropped out of school between 2021 and 2023, the Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, Dr Torerai Moyo has said.

He said as a result of the alarming figure, the Ministry and its partners including UNICEF, CAMPFED and ECOZI have begun working towards piloting an early warning system for mitigating school dropout.

Dr Moyo attributed school dropouts to factors like poverty, orphaned and vulnerable children, climatic changes, drug abuse and COVID-19.

During the COVID-19 pandemic a total number of 32 000 students dropped out of school and the number skyrocketed to 50 704 by the end of 2022.

Dr Moyo was speaking to District Schools Inspectors (DSI) and other senior officials from the Ministry at a Training of Trainers workshop held at a local hotel last week on Wednesday.

“We are here to mark the beginning of the Ministry of Primary and Secondary’s work towards piloting an early warning system for mitigating school dropout, an initiative being spearheaded by the Ministry working through its partners in the education sector.

“It is shocking to see that 50 000 students dropped out of school around 2021 and 2022,” said Dr Moyo.

The Minister called for action between the Ministry and its partners to make sure that mitigatory strategies are put in place to reduce the number of students leaving school.

“The future of Zimbabwe lies in our youths and action must be taken and it must be taken now not tomorrow.

“The Ministry on its own will not adequately address this challenge, that is why we are happy to be complemented by our partners in the name of UNICEF, CAMPFED and ECOZI and others who may not be here.’’ – Masvingo Mirror

