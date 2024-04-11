Armed robbers up for stealing from MP’s shop

Spread the love

CHIREDZI – Two suspected armed robbers were last week arrested for stealing R10 000 and a cellphone from Rockman Investments which belongs to Chiredzi South MP, Joel Sithole.

Masvingo Police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the arrest to The Mirror.

“I confirm the arrest of two suspects, Tobias Chidavaenzi (54) of Village Musariri, Chief Nyakunhuwa, Zaka and Leonard Muzenda aged (20) of Lisimati Village, Chief Chilonga, Chiredzi,” said Dhehwa.

On March 24, 2024, Tariro Mafodya (27), a shop keeper at Rockman Investments, retired to bed. At 2am the two suspects broke into and entered Mafodya’s bedroom where they ordered her at gun point to surrender cash.

They got R10 000 and the cellphone.

The case was reported and investigations were carried out leading to the arrest. Police received information from the public and recovered some of the stolen items and the firearm used by the suspects.

