Zimasa Vodka wins approval at London Spirits Competition

Zimasa Vodka, crafted in Didcot, was scored based on its in quality, value, and packaging.

Unlike other contests that typically focus on distilling ability and technical expertise, the London Spirits Competition rewards drinkability and consumer appeal.

The London Spirits Competition (Image: Zimasa Vodka)

Zororo Mubaya, co-founder and director, said: “The authority of a London Spirits Competition award comes from the power of being judged across quality, value, and appearance, the high calibre of the judges, and the intensely competitive product set.

“We are thrilled that our Zimasa Vodka performed so well.

“This silver medal demonstrates that we are creating the types of spirits that bar managers and mixologists want to use, and spirits that drinkers enjoy choosing and consuming.”

The competition’s judges are drawn from an array of spirits industry experts including buyers, consultants, and spirits brand developers.

Zimasa Vodka (Image: Zimasa Vodka)

They mark the products based on visual appeal, storytelling effectiveness, and how well the brand’s overall presentation aligns with its price point.

Zimasa Vodka is inspired by the Zimbabwean drink Kachasu.

Crafted through a small-batch process, the vodka undergoes six distillations.

Master distiller Dai Wakely of Hensol Castle Distillery sources clear waters from the Brecon Beacons’ springs and infuses each bottle with the essence of Masau fruit.

Source: This is Oxfordshire