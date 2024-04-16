Veteran teacher launches ninth history book

Spread the love

KWEKWE – History Teachers of Zimbabwe president Dr Manners Musongelwa is set to launch his

ninth book titled The High School Chronicles on April 27 at the CADD Centre College in Harare.

He told The Mirror that the book launch is part of his 46th birthday celebrations.

“The book counsels and offers advice to secondary and high school pupils on challenges that they face at school as peer pressure, drug abuse, relationships and social media,” said Dr Muso.

Dr Muso, an educationist of over 20 years also urged the pupils to live righteously and make the most of their schooling day – Masvingo Mirror

Like this: Like Loading...