Belarus takes part in Zimbabwe International Trade Fair

BULAWAYO – Belarusian enterprises presented Made in Belarus exposition at Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, BelTA learned from Belinterexpo, an exhibition enterprise of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BelCCI).

Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, the largest multi-industry exhibition event in the Southern African region, is hosting a large-scale multi-industry Belarusian exposition Made in Belarus in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe on 23-27 April. Thanks to the agreement between Belinterexpo and ZITF Company, Belarus has been granted exclusive rights to demonstrate domestic products, goods and services at the forum.

The collective stand of the Aftrade DMCC company featured seven enterprises representing heavy industry sectors, as well as a wide range of food products. The Belarusian automobile engineering company BelAZ has presented the latest developments and solutions in the production of haul trucks, related services for support and maintenance of heavy machinery. As part of Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, the Belarusian State University has demonstrated its educational potential, training programs and profile events for foreign students.

The Made in Belarus exposition is a key item on the program of visits of Zimbabwe’s government agencies and specialized delegations. Thus, during Zimbabwe International Trade Fair the Belarusian exposition was visited by First Vice President of Zimbabwe Constantino Chiwenga and Second Vice President of Zimbabwe Kembo Mohadi.

Within the framework of the international exhibition, Belarusian representatives are taking an active part in the thematic events and business meetings with foreign partners.

