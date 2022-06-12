Police statement reveals Moreblessing grisly murder details

HARARE – A police memo prepared after Saturday’s recovery of Moreblessing Ali’s remains has further painted a gory picture of how the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist suffered a gruesome murder ordeal in the hands of her attackers.

In the memo, police persisted with their narrative the activist could have met her fate through an act of domestic violence.

Ali was reported missing on 24 May this year with opposition claims she had been attacked by some Zanu PF supporters.

What followed was an anguished two and a half weeks of public speculation over her whereabouts.

Their fears were confirmed by the discovery of the 46-year-old mother of two’s remains in a well at a farm in Beatrice.

Narrating the experience of the recovery of her remains, police said the mutilated body had, “bruises on right cheek and forehead were observed, the left armpit was chopped but left hanging to the torso, the intestines were intact but exposed from underneath the stomach”.

Also observed at the crime scene were “a white 50kg sack inscribed supper phosphate was first to be retrieved and it was opened”.

“The sack contained complete whitish female left and right legs with a pair of black socks but without shoes. CID Studios took photographs of the legs.

“The whitish torso of a female person putting on a long sleeved white t shirt. The torso was from the waist to the dreaded head and was retrieved. CID Studios took photographs.

“There was a black cloth tied tightly around the neck,” police said.

READ FULL MEMO BELOW:

MEMORANDUM

Subject: Murder as defined in section 47(1)(a) of the Criminal Law [Codification and

Reform] Act chapter 9:23

This memo serves to inform the command that:-

Background of matter is that on the 24th of May 2022 at around 2000 hours the now deceased Moreblessing Ali and the complainant Kirina Mayironi NR59-064625D-59 both of Nyatsime location, Beatrice and employed by Chitungwiza Municipality as police officers were drinking beer at Chibhanguza Shopping Centre. At around 2100 hours it is being reported that the now deceased and Kirina Mayironi walked out of the bar. Meanwhile, it is further alleged that Moreblessing Ali was approached by one only identified as Pias Jamba of plot 321 Dunnotar farm Beatrice. Jamba accused Moreblessing Ali that her dog was disturbing him. The now deceased ignored Jamba and it did not go well with him and drew a catapult from his back pocket and mistakenly struck Kirina Mayironi on her chin with an unknown object. Kirina Mayironi ran back into the bar to gain refuge and saw Jamba dragging Moreblessing Ali away. Kirina Mayironi was taken home by one Washington Mutsviri of Nyatsime location. Washington Mutsviri returned at Chibhanguza with efforts to take home Moreblessing Ali but could not locate her. On the 25th of May 2022 and at around 1700 hours, Kirina Mayironi made a report at ZRP Haradge base Beatrice of a Missing Person of Moreblessing Ali and filed Assault charges against Pias Jamba. A team of police officers drawn from ZRP Beatrice CID, DUB and CANINE was dispatched for search of the missing person. Searches at her residence as well as Chibhanguza shopping centre, nearby rivers and wells were conducted but all yielded to no avail. Due to prolonged period Moreblessing Ali was not located, kidnapping allegations and investigations in a bid to account for the known accused person Pias Jamba were made and still is yet to be located and arrested.

NEW DEVELOPMENTS

On the 11th day of June 2022 police picked information from 857637N P/CST Abel Chayani of plot 227 Dunnotar farm Beatrice to the effect that Laina Mukandi NR 37-006001-N -38 aged 67 years of plot 321 Dunnotar farm, Beatrice had seen a suspicious sack containing a smelly substance in a disused well at her plot when she had gone to relieve herself at around 0600hours today.

A team from ZRP Beatrice attended the scene. On arrival Laina Mukandi led the team of four police officers being led by A/I Jumbe to the disused well.

Observations made

The disused well is situated 40 meters due south of Laina Mukandi’s homestead.

The well is an unprotected and not built.

A strong stench was emanating from the well.

The team saw a white 50kg sack which appeared loaded with something floating in the well.

In the same well a female human body part with breasts was seen floating on the side of the 50kg sack.

INVESTIGATIONS MADE

The following scenes of crime experts were called: CID branches (Forensic investigations, Homicide, Studios, Law and Order, Scenes of crime), Chivhu canine, Support Unit (Oscar troop Chikurubi urban)

 Canine had a 360 degree perimeter check.

 Forensic team took photographs of the scene.

 A team of 10 details drawn from ZRP Beatrice retrieved the following:

 A white 50kg sack inscribed supper phosphate was first to be retrieved and it was opened.

 The sack contained complete whitish female left and right legs with a pair of black socks but without shoes. CID Studios took photographs of the legs.

 The whitish torso of a female person putting on a long sleeved white t shirt. The torso was from the waist to the dreaded head and was retrieved. CID Studios took photographs.

 There was a black cloth tied tightly around the neck.

The following injuries were noted:

 Bruises on right cheek and forehead were observed.

 The left armpit was chopped but left hanging to the torso.

 The intestines were intact but exposed from underneath the stomach.

The retrieved remains were positively identified by below mentioned close relatives as that of Moreblessing Ali who went missing on 24/05/22 at 2100 hours after having been assaulted and kidnapped by Pius Jamba, Ali Silence NR59-197047-Q-59 aged 24 years of house 20628 Unit B, Seke, Chitungwiza son to the deceased, Solomon Ali NR Not held aged 38 years of Chinhanga village, chief Seke Chitungwiza who is brother to deceased, Yusof Andrea NR 59-092889A59 aged 36 years of 13354 Nyatsime, Beatrice who is cousin brother to the deceased.

The remains were placed in a white body bag and dead body box and conveyed to Chitungwiza general hospital mortuary for post mortem in ZRP Beatrice vehicle Registration number ZRP 303T

Investigations are still underway and your office will be upraised of any new developments, ZRP Beatrice CR 104/05/22 and 105/05/22 refer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

