Chamisa wants to form a new government before 2028

FORMER Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has declared that he is not going to wait for the 2028 harmonised elections to tackle issues plaguing the nation.

Chamisa dismissed the results of the August 2023 presidential elections and has since refused to acknowledge President Emmerson Mnangagwa who was declared winner after the chaotic polls.

Several election observer missions, which were in Zimbabwe before, during and after the plebiscite, said the polls were not free, fair and credible.

Chamisa later ditched the CCC after Sengezo Tshabangu, who claimed to be the party’s interim secretary-general, recalled several legislators linked to the former leader.

Speaking on his newly-launched Chamisa News Channel, Chamisa said he was not going to wait for the 2028 elections to fix the problems that are bedevilling the country.

“I know you have questions on when are we going to fix the 2023 error. We are not going to wait for 2028; we are fixing the problem right now. Let’s be united, love and help each other, together we will conquer. Our God is in it, God bless you,” Chamisa said.

The opposition leader left his party after claiming that it had been hijacked by proxies of Mnangagwa’s ruling Zanu PF party.

Chamisa also commented for the first time on the recently introduced Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency asking his followers their experiences after its launch this month.

“Have you started receiving the ZiGs, I wish you all the best,” he said.

The ZiG, introduced earlier this month, is trading at around 17ZiG to the US$1 on the parallel market, although government’s official exchange rate is 13ZiG to the US dollar. Most prices of basic goods have increased and the ripple effects of the cost-of-living crisis are being felt all over.

Employees have witnessed their salaries being overtaken by prices, with typical wage increments now worthless. This has also created challenges for businesses to match wages with rising inflation.

The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency on Monday said the food poverty line for one person rose by 51,31% to ZiG424,95 this month, amid an acceleration in the annual inflation rate for April to 57,5%.

Last week, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mushayavanhu said authorities considered using cryptocurrency as one of four options to deal with the rapid depreciation of the Zimdollar.

Source: News Day

