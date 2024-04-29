US asserts that it is a better option for Africa than Russia and China

Spread the love

IN response to China and Russia’s growing influence in Africa, the US has asserted its claim as the continent’s best choice. The three global heavyweights have recently been competing for Africa’s partnership, as the US struggles to retain its influence on the continent. However, in recent years, Africa seems to be drifting more towards China and Russia.

A recent poll found that China and Russia have higher approval ratings in Africa than America. In 2023, the United States had a 56% approval rating, China 58%, and Russia 64%.

The Commerce Secretary of the United States, Gina Raimondo, disclosed to the American news network CNN, that the United States, remains Africa’s best option.

According to her, for African countries, the United States is the ideal partner, “without strings attached.” She also pointed out that Africa is free to make its own decisions and that this notion will not be imposed on the continent.

“We think we’re the best, we think we offer opportunities consistent with your [Africa’s] values of freedom and democracy, and so we want to be the partner that you choose to work with,” the commerce secretary told CNN’s Larry Madowo in an exclusive interview in Nairobi.

During her first official visit to Africa, she met Kenyan President William Ruto and spoke on the sidelines of the AmCham Business Summit.

“I just met with President Ruto, and we had a fantastic meeting. I said to him: we’re not here to lecture, we’re here to partner, we’re here to learn from you, we’re here to invest, in your people and in your country,” she added.

China is at present Africa’s single largest commercial partner, with bilateral commerce expected to reach a record $282.1 billion by 2023. The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which covers an extensive area of the continent and spends extensively on infrastructure projects, has undoubtedly helped China expand its presence in Africa and gain influence among African economies and governments.

Furthermore, Russia has been expanding its presence in Africa with its resources, training, consultancy, bilateral trade, nuclear deals, and infrastructural establishment.

Just recently, the country reopened its embassy in Burkina Faso, after over 3 decades of being absent from the country.

Source: Insider Business (Africa)

