80 mobile phones recovered as man faces 55 counts of robbery

SHURUGWi – A Shurugwi suspect notorious for using machetes to rob residents of cellphones and other gadgets is facing 55 counts of robbery in a development in which residents hope that the spate of crimes that terrorized the mining town will come to an end.

Tawanda Roy Ndlovu of village 1 under Chief Ntabeni, Zhombe appeared before Shurugwi Magistrate Sithabile Zungula while three of his accomplices are still at large.

He is pleading guilty to the charges.

The gang operated in areas like Gakaka along Zvishavane road, Bonsor, Nash 1, Dombojena, Surprise and all suburbs surrounding Shurugwi town.

Police indicate that the gang also robbed people of cash clothes and groceries from tucks shops. Some of the properties were recovered.

