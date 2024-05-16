Pressure Mounts on Premier League to Address Manchester City’s 115 Charges

Spread the love

MANCHESTER, UK – Pressure is increasing on the Premier League to expedite a hearing regarding the 115 charges of Financial Fair Play (FFP) violations leveled against Manchester City.

As Pep Guardiola’s team edges closer to securing a fourth consecutive Premier League title after their 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday night, the cloud of these charges continues to loom large over their achievements.

City, currently leading Arsenal in the title race, face accusations of breaching FFP rules 115 times between the 2009/10 and 2017/18 seasons. Despite the Premier League’s formal charges in February 2023, Manchester City has denied any wrongdoing, stating they were “surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches” and asserting they have “a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence” to support their case.

The exceptional performances of players such as Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, and Erling Haaland have been instrumental in City’s pursuit of a sixth title in seven seasons under Guardiola. However, their recent successes are overshadowed by the significant allegations.

In April, Premier League CEO Richard Masters announced that a date had been set for an independent panel to hear City’s case. When pressed for details, Masters remarked, “We can’t comment on the case, the date is set. The case will resolve itself at some point in the near future.”

The urgency for a resolution has intensified following the swift points deductions imposed on Nottingham Forest and Everton this season for breaching the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR). “I can understand the frustration from supporters about the length of time over the probe,” Masters said earlier this year. “If any club, whether they’re the current champions or otherwise, had been found in breach of spending rules for year 2023 they would be in exactly the same position as Everton or Nottingham Forest.”

Should City be found guilty of any FFP violations during the period in question, which includes four Premier League titles, the consequences remain uncertain. However, it is reported that any punishment would not be retroactively applied, meaning Liverpool would not be awarded the 2013-14 Premier League title.

Martyn Ziegler of The Times indicated that potential sanctions could include significant points deductions or even relegation from the Premier League. “Given the sanction handed out to Everton, the threat of a 30-point deduction or automatic relegation from the Premier League would look to be very real for both City and Chelsea should charges be proved in an independent regulatory commission,” he wrote.

This case bears similarities to European football’s past actions against top clubs, such as Serie A’s severe penalties on Juventus during the Calciopoli match-fixing scandal. Juventus was stripped of their 2005/06 title, relegated to Serie B, and initially handed a 30-point deduction, which was later reduced to nine after an appeal.

As the football world awaits the outcome of Manchester City’s hearing, the club’s future hangs in the balance, potentially setting a significant precedent in English football. – Yahoo

