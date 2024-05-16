South Africa Appeals to UN Court to Halt Israeli Offensive in Rafah

Spread the love

THE HAGUE, – On Thursday, South Africa appealed to the United Nations’ top court to demand an immediate halt to Israel’s military offensive on Rafah, emphasizing the need to “ensure the survival of the Palestinian people.”

Vusimuzi Madonsela, South Africa’s ambassador to the Netherlands, urged the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to order Israel to “immediately, totally and unconditionally withdraw the Israeli army from the entirety of the Gaza Strip.”

The hearings at the ICJ, also known as the World Court, are part of a case brought by South Africa, accusing Israel of genocide. Israel, rejecting South Africa’s accusations as baseless, is set to respond in court on Friday.

Last week, South Africa requested additional emergency measures to protect Rafah, where over a million Palestinians have sought shelter. They also asked the court to ensure unimpeded access to Gaza for U.N. officials, humanitarian organizations, journalists, and investigators.

South Africa’s legal team accused Israel’s military campaign of killing tens of thousands of children and women, destroying civilian infrastructure, and causing starvation. “From the onset, Israel’s intent was always to destroy Palestinian life and to wipe them off the face of the earth. Rafah is the final stand,” said Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, a member of the legal team.

Adila Hassim, another lawyer for South Africa, added, “Israel must be stopped. South Africa is before you again today to respectfully ask the court to invoke its powers to order a remedy that will stop Israel.”

In response, Israel’s Foreign Ministry dismissed South Africa’s claims as “morally and factually distorted,” asserting that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) adhere to international law. The ministry accused Hamas of exploiting the ICJ and maintained that the IDF’s operations aim to minimize civilian harm while continuing humanitarian aid to Gaza.

According to health officials in Gaza, the seven-month conflict has resulted in at least 35,272 Palestinian deaths. The war began on October 7 when Hamas militants attacked Israel, killing 1,200 people and abducting 253 others, with 133 believed to remain captive in Gaza.

Israel insists its actions are necessary to eliminate Hamas for national security. In previous ICJ filings, Israel highlighted efforts to facilitate humanitarian aid into Gaza.

South Africa’s attorney, Max du Plessis, criticized Israel’s declared humanitarian zones as a “cruel distortion,” noting that those zones often failed to protect civilians who were too starved to flee or were attacked despite seeking shelter.

“There is nothing humanitarian about these humanitarian zones,” du Plessis stated. “Israel’s genocide of Palestinians continues through military attacks and man-made starvation.”

Gilad Erdan, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, noted that the short notice for the ICJ hearings hindered sufficient legal preparation, which he described as “a telling sign.”

The hearings focus on emergency measures, with a final ruling on the genocide charge expected to take years. In January, the ICJ ordered Israel to prevent genocidal acts against Palestinians, facilitate more humanitarian aid, and preserve evidence of violations.

The ICJ’s rulings are binding and without appeal. Although the court cannot enforce its orders, a ruling against Israel could damage its international reputation and set a significant legal precedent. – Reuters

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...