Qatar Airways Set to Invest in Southern African Airline, CEO Confirms

SEOUL, Qatar — Qatar Airways is on the verge of finalizing an investment in an airline in southern Africa, marking a significant step in the Gulf carrier’s efforts to expand its African network, CEO Badr Mohammed Al Meer announced on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha, Al Meer revealed, “We are at the final stage of an equity investment in an airline in the southern part of Africa,” adding that the official announcement could come within two to three weeks.

Al Meer, who assumed the role of CEO in November, highlighted that southern Africa represents a gap in Qatar Airways’ existing network on the continent. “Expanding our coverage in this region is a strategic move to enhance our connectivity,” he said.

Qatar Airways aims to bolster the fleets of its partner airlines in Africa, thereby improving overall connectivity and service quality. This investment is part of a broader strategy to strengthen Qatar Airways’ presence and partnerships across Africa.

In 2019, Qatar Airways acquired a 60% stake in a new $1.3 billion international airport project in Rwanda and has established code-share agreements with several African airlines, including Rwandair.

Rwandair CEO Yvonne Manzi Makolo, also speaking in Doha, mentioned that the Rwandan airport is expected to become operational around 2027-28, further enhancing regional and international connectivity.

