The mining industry has a big role to play in the future of human rights in Zimbabwe

Employees in Zimbabwe’s mining industry have always been active in protecting their communities and rights. However, peace and human rights remain a mirage for them, and their ideas about them draw on principles of justice and equality. Peace is often described as a psychological status (“peace of the mind”), a geopolitical condition, and a political process. Human rights are by workers as vital needs often linked to labour rights and the right to decent work.

“… I am privileged because my company has a human rights policy…[that] was co-created by the management and the employees. I train colleagues to protect everyone from racial discrimination. I try to bring international standards in my company that probably in a country like Zimbabwe are not taken into consideration.” (Safety Officer)

“…. I think peace is quite multifaceted. I think in terms of politics, peace is when you can choose a party or political party without being discriminated. Then socially, I think peace is where children, families, and societies are able to express themselves in terms of religions without being judged by anyone, and, of course, the economic peace is when you are able to access funds, especially for young people.” (Miner)

Employees associate peace and human rights with values that contribute to reducing conflict and improving equality in the workplace and local communities.

“…. Peace brings growth amongst us as human beings and it brings unity. I think as organizations, we can do more to help growing a culture of peace. I need to learn more in my role as a facilitator. However, I helped to create in our company a platform where employees come together, and we try to create smooth relationships between the employees, the community, and the management.” (Safety Officer)

These views reveal an urgent need to improve regulations on human rights, and for mining companies to mobilise financial resources and involve local stakeholders in making decisions and executing initiatives over peace.

“…. They [executive managers] talk about human rights only on the paper.” (Assistant Manufacture of Oxygen)

“….. My comrades and I believe that business and government do not put the needs of the African countries at the centre of their policy for building peace. Investors in Zimbabwe they should basically change their mind and put at the centre of their operation not only profits.” (Maintenance Officer)

