Lil Wayne Welcomes All-Star Lineup of Usher, Fabolous, Jadakiss and More to Young Money Radio

After taking a week off to commemorate Juneteenth, Lil Wayne returned to Young Money Radio on Friday (June 26) with an all-star guest lineup.

Weezy discussed a wide variety of topics, ranging from new music to racial injustice, during the ninth episode of his Apple Radio show, as he welcomed guests Usher, Jadakiss, Fabolous, Juelz Santana, Jack Harlow and others.

First up was Usher, who recently dropped the empowering song “I Cry” and penned an op-ed for The Washington Post highlighting the importance of Juneteenth. The superstar singer told Wayne that the inspiration behind “I Cry” came from the death of George Floyd.

“There’s an outcry for us to be able to change the reality of what’s going on in our country,” Usher said. “And this song speaks to that.”

Later in the show, veteran New York rappers Jadakiss and Fabolous discussed their upcoming battle on the Instagram series Verzuz.

“It’s celebrating each other’s catalog,” Jadakiss said. “It’s no different from if we was gonna be on the tour bus and he had the aux chord and then he passed me the aux chord or vice versa.”

Fabolous added, “To me it ain’t a battle, it’s more like steel sharpening steel too.”

Embattled hip-hop artist Juelz Santana, who’s currently serving time in federal prison for a weapons charge, called into the show to chat about his #FREESANTANA mixtape.

“[My wife] put out a little project called #FREESANTANA. Let everybody know they can download that,” the rapper said. “She surprised me with that and made me real happy.”

Louisville rapper Jack Harlow also joined Friday’s episode to discuss a possible music video for the remix of his song “What’s Poppin” (featuring DaBaby, Lil Wayne and Tory Lanez) and why he joined protests for Breonna Taylor.

“Moments like this are bigger than anything we’re working on, bigger than the ‘What’s Poppin’ remix, bigger than any of that,” Harlow said of Taylor’s death.

Check out the full episode of Young Money Radio here.