Mnangagwa makes mini-Cabinet reshuffle

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa made a mini reshuffle of his Cabinet yesterday, reassigning three ministers.

In a statement, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Martin Rushwaya stated that Daniel Garwe has been reassigned to the Local Government and Public Works ministry from National Housing and Social Amenities.

Winston Chitando bounced back to the Mines and Mining Development ministry from Local Government, while Zhemu Soda has been reassigned to the National Housing and Social Amenities portfolio from Mines.

Mnangagwa, in terms of sub-section 2 of Section 104 of the Constitution also appointed Musa Ncube deputy minister of National Housing and Social Amenities and Headman Moyo deputy minister of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs.

He also appointed Yeukai Simbanegavi Energy and Power Development deputy minister.

