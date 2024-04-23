Former Mutare mayor, passenger bus operator Musabaeka dies

Spread the love

MASVINGO – Former Mutare Mayor, businessman and transporter, Enock Samson Musabaeka is no more.

He died this morning at the age of 91.

He breathed his last at Murambi Gardens Hospital, Mutare after a lengthy battle with heart and kidney failure.

His eldest son Farai confirmed his death to Chipinge Times. He said that the late transport mogul will be buried on Wednesday at his farm in Odzanai Lands at 2 pm.

Musabaeka is one of the first black transporters who at one point owned a fleet of 80 buses that operated in Manicaland, Harare, Midlands, and Bulawayo Provinces.

“Mourners are gathered at 6 Duiker Crescent, Murambi, and Mutare. The family has lost a pillar and a unifier,” said Farai.

He also served two terms as the Executive Mayor of Mutare from 1984- 1991.

Musabaeka was born on December 15, 1933 in Southdown, Chipinge. He attended Shekwa Primary School and enrolled at Mt Selinda High School where he attained a carpentry certificate.

He taught carpentry at Gwenzi Primary and at Old Mutare Mission from 1956- 1959 when he bought his first bus.

The late transport mogul also served as a board member for Beverly Building Society (BBS), Zimbabwe Insurance Brokers and Southern Africa Re Insurance. He also served as Manicaland Provincial Chairperson for Red Cross and the Rotary Club and was national secretary general of the Zimbabwe Rural Transport Organisers.

He is survived by his wife Jane, six children, 28 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. – Masvingo Mirror

