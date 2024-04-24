Implementation of Belarus-Zimbabwe agreements discussed

Spread the love

MINSK,– Matters concerning Belarus-Zimbabwe interaction in politics, economy, and humanitarian affairs were discussed as Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Aleinik met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Zimbabwe to Belarus Ignatius Graham Mudzimba, the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told BelTA.

Sergei Aleinik and Ignatius Graham Mudzimba paid close attention to the realization of agreements, which were reached as Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko visited Zimbabwe in January 2023, as well as those resulting from the first session of the Belarus-Zimbabwe cooperation commission in February 2024.

The parties agreed to soon arrange an intermediate review of the progress of realization of bilateral projects in agriculture and food production, education, healthcare, and manufacturing cooperation. This work will be done by the Belarus-Zimbabwe cooperation commission with assistance of representatives of the relevant ministries and organizations.

The Belarusian minister of foreign affairs also congratulated the ambassador on the 44th anniversary of Zimbabwe’s independence.

Source: BelTA

