Zimbabwe expects IMF programme in second half of year, finance minister says

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwe is expecting to sign on to a new staff-monitored programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the second half of 2024, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said at a press conference on Friday.

The southern African country had said last year that it hoped to have an IMF programme agreed by April 2024, but that was delayed due to the introduction of a new currency this month.

“We have moved the (staff-monitored programme) to the third quarter due to the new currency. We should not rush these things,” Ncube said on the sidelines of the World Bank and IMF spring meetings in Washington.

Source: Reuters

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...